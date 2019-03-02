Sumter police looking for missing elderly man

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Police and family members are working to locate a Sumter man who is typically seen walking in the downtown area.

Felix Feliciano, 73, of 109-B Dugan St., was reported missing Sunday morning when he didn’t return home.

It is unclear what he was wearing when he left home, however police say he normally will wear brown shoes with no shoe laces.

Feliciano is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 200 lbs.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or call 911 in case of an emergency.