More than 8000 without power across South Carolina during severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Severe weather storms and possible tornadoes have caused thousands of people in the Palmetto state to be without power Sunday night.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has reported 8,270 power outages statewide.

Utilities report 8,270 power outages statewide as of 7:30 p.m. (3/3/19) — SCEMD (@SCEMD) March 4, 2019

Thousands of those outages have been reported throughout the Midlands.

Lexington officials say about 5,000 power outages have been reported.

According to the City of Columbia Police several trees & power lines are down around Saluda River Road, Betsy Drive, Timothy Road, & Jacob Road.

Power & street division crews are working on the problem areas. #CPDSC officers are directing traffic to keep out spectators.

