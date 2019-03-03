COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A vigorous cold front is sparking concerns for severe weather in the Midlands, and the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Tornado Warning for Lexington County near Batesburg-Leesville.

The same front has had a history of producing powerful tornadoes in the Deep South, and Doppler Radar imagery is indicating a cell moving east at 50 miles an hour near Batesburg-Leesville.

The southern and central Midlands are all under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m., meaning the area has conditions favorable for tornadoes. These include Aiken, Lexington, Richland, Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley will continue to provide coverage on ABC Columbia and ABCColumbia.com.