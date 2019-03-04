At Least 3 Tornadoes Hit Yesterday in the Midlands

The National Weather Service has partially completed its investigation into storm damage from Sunday evening. The conclusion? So far 3 tornadoes – all of them were EF-1 tornadoes with winds from 73-112 mph. Two of them touched down in Lexington County: one on the north side of I-20 near Route 6, the other one just west of Red Bank from roughly Baneberry Lane to Redbank. The 3rd touched down north of River Banks Zoo – primarily along Saluda River Road.