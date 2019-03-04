EngenuitySC hosts Dress to Impress fashion show

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland One Schools team up with EngenuitySC to give students a chance to hit the runway in their Dress to Impress showcase. Participating students from nine different schools will wear different business attire for a fashion show in front of an audience of their peers, staff and even some family members.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to help build the students confidence while giving them real world tips on business etiquette they can use when going on interviews. This event will kick off with the first of nine shows Tuesday March 5th, 2019.

Students who took part in the program were able to get advice from mentors, grooming lessons from Paul Mitchell (the School Columbia) and new clothes they were able to try on and now keep from a shopping trip to Macy’s that they’ll be able to put to good use.