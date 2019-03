Mason’s Sweets & Treats hosts cake decorating class for kids

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) Mason’s Sweets & Treats is hosting a cake decorating class for kids on Saturday, March 23rd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s happening at 730 Polo Road Columbia, SC 29223.

Registration for the class ends Thursday, March 7.

For more information, contact Jasmine Dunbar at 803-497-5129.

You can also find Mason’s Sweets & Treats on Facebook.