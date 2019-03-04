SCE&G sends scam reminder during Consumer Protection week

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — SCE&G, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy is using National Consumer Protection week to remind customers of a scam that often targets energy customers that officials say results in an average loss of $342.00 dollars.

The energy company is asking customers to remember a few things that may help keep them protected.

Scammers are not aware of your bill cycle. If you paid your bill but get a call saying you owe, hang up.

Never provide any information over the phone.

Some scammers call may appear on your caller ID as though they are calling from SCE&G. If in doubt, hang up and call customer service at 1(800)-251-7234

SCE&G will never ask for payment over the phone, will not ask for payment via prepaid or gift card.

SCE&G utility personnel will never ask for payment in person.

If you have received any calls or visit that are similar to these you can report them at you can report it by calling 1844-835-5322 or by visiting https://consumer.sc.gov/