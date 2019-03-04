Tornado Safety Tips

Sierra Artemus,

COLUMBIA S.C (WOLO)- The Midlands were struck with a surprise Sunday evening when sighting of tornado’s and heavy storms hit the area.

Would you know what to do if a tornado crossed your path? If not, here are a few safety tips to help you to be better prepared in the event you are encountered by a twister.

First you want to be aware of the climate. If the sky appears to be  dark or greenish,  it begins to hail, and you hear a loud train like noise there is a chance that a tornado is about to take place.

You want to make sure that you are inside away from doors and windows. If possible you want to take shelter in a basement or lower level of your home. If you do not have a lower level of your basement you need to take shelter in the center of your home or in a hallway away from doors and windows.

Those that live in mobile homes or inside of a vehicle when a tornado is sited, should  seek shelter in a nearby sturdy building or a storm shelter.

All of this information was provided by South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division.

For more tornado safety tips click here.
There is also a list of emergency contacts available on the SCEMD site.

 

Categories: Local News, State
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

SCEMD reports 2.5 magnitude earthquake
SCEMD releases list of delays today due to winter ...
SCEMD update on current Florence conditions
All lane reversals for Florence will go back to no...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android