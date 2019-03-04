COLUMBIA S.C (WOLO)- The Midlands were struck with a surprise Sunday evening when sighting of tornado’s and heavy storms hit the area.

Would you know what to do if a tornado crossed your path? If not, here are a few safety tips to help you to be better prepared in the event you are encountered by a twister.

First you want to be aware of the climate. If the sky appears to be dark or greenish, it begins to hail, and you hear a loud train like noise there is a chance that a tornado is about to take place.

You want to make sure that you are inside away from doors and windows. If possible you want to take shelter in a basement or lower level of your home. If you do not have a lower level of your basement you need to take shelter in the center of your home or in a hallway away from doors and windows.

Those that live in mobile homes or inside of a vehicle when a tornado is sited, should seek shelter in a nearby sturdy building or a storm shelter.

All of this information was provided by South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division.

For more tornado safety tips click here.

There is also a list of emergency contacts available on the SCEMD site.