WATCH: Clemson, Carolina hockey brawl in weekend game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks and Tigers have a strong disdain for each other — even in hockey.

The rivalry on the ice turned into a brawl over the weekend at Bon Secours Wellness arena, but believe it or not, the game (and fight) were all for a good cause.

Even a charity game can’t stop two rivals from going at each other #cawlidgehockey pic.twitter.com/lArGvTw8WD — SCAR Club Hockey???? (@CockHockey) March 3, 2019