Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Fort Jackson says a woman wanted in Fairfield County was arrested trying to get on the base Tuesday night.

Investigators say Jazzmine Thompson, 21, was wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shooting into a building.

A base spokesperson says the woman was pepper sprayed and tazed before being taken into custody.

Police say they found a loaded gun in her car.