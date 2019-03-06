Orangeburg deputies arrest one of three robbery suspects

Orangeburg Co.,SC. (WOLO) — An Orangeburg woman has been arrested after authorities say she was trying to sell items she and others allegedly stole from a home at a flea market.

Deputies say Kayla Traxler is charged second degree burglary, grand larceny and possession of meth after she and Two others stole power tools, hand tools, and compound bows and arrows from a home in Orangeburg.

Investigators found out the items were being sold at a flea market and were able to recover most of them.

Deputies are still looking for Keith Oliver and Donald Iriel.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or anything that can help authorities in this case call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC