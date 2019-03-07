Orangeburg deputies try to identify man accused of using fake checks
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they need your help finding a man they believe used fake checks at several retailers. According to authorities, the suspect used the account numbers of a victim and created fake personal checks to buy some very real items at several stores in the area on January 11th, 2019.
Officials say they were able to capture a picture of the man they believe is responsible. This image was taken from surveillance video from a TJ Maxx, one of the places Deputies say the fake check was used. Authorities say a similar transaction was completed at a Walmart inside the same shopping center along North Road.