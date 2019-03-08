Deputies: Meth, cash, guns seized after traffic stop

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say a man and woman are in custody, accused of having meth, guns and thousands of dollars during a traffic stop and search of a home.

According to Deputies, Kelly Ann Jordan, 33, is charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Clifford Lee Kyzer, 33, is charged with trafficking meth, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, operating a chop shop and receiving stolen goods, according to warrants.

“A deputy saw Jordan cross over the right hand fog line as she drove along Two Notch Road early Wednesday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Jordan pulled into a parking lot on South Lake Drive and ran away, followed soon by an unidentified passenger.”

According to the Sheriff, a second deputy on scene caught Jordan, who tossed a glass pipe frequently used to smoke meth.

“Deputies searched Jordan’s car and found about two kilograms of meth, $12,560 in cash and a handgun,” Koon said.

Deputies say narcotics agents executed a search warrant at the home Jordan’s car was seen leaving before the traffic stop and seized 15 ounces of meth, eight guns, ammunition, body armor and $2,520 in cash.

“Investigators also found several stolen cars at Kyzer’s Two Notch Road home that had been altered to disguise their original appearance and avoid detection,” Koon said.

Two of the cars were reported stolen out of Lexington County, say officials.

Jordan, a resident of Anderson County, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Kyzer has been released after posting bail say Deputies.

Image courtesy Lexington County sheriff’s Department