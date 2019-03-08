ESPN to air Clemson spring game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — ESPN will preview the 2019 college football season when its networks carry 23 spring games, including eight Atlantic Coast Conference spring contests, throughout March and April as teams prepare for the road to the College Football Playoff on ESPN (December 28, 2019 and January 13, 2020). The five-week ESPN slate springs into action on Friday, March 22 and continues with spring game programming every weekend, highlighting ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 heading into the 2019 season.

No. 1 Clemson takes the first step in their title defense with the Orange & White Scrimmage on ESPN2, as the top-ranked Tigers take to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Clemson returns 17 starters to its team for the 2019 season, and boasts the No. 10 recruiting class in the country according to ESPN.com’s RecruitingNation.

Digital coverage enhances spring game slate

ACC Network Extra will carry spring games at Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia as part of ESPN’s digital coverage. All eight ACC spring games will be available to stream on the ESPN App. Additionally, Kennesaw State’s fifth annual Spring Game and Missouri State’s spring football game will both be live on ESPN+.

In addition to televised action across ESPN networks, including previously announced spring games, ESPN.com will have supplemental spring football content to complement its daily coverage of the sport.