Top 25 baseball showdown between Clemson, UNC postponed

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather, Friday’s game between North Carolina and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. Below is updated information on the three-game series.

REVISED SCHEDULE

• Saturday (Game 1 of Doubleheader) – 1 p.m.

• Saturday (Game 2 of Doubleheader) – Approximately 60 minutes after game 1 of the doubleheader concludes

• Sunday – 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled)

From Clemson Athletics:

CONTINGENCY

Clemson officials continue to monitor the weather forecast for the weekend. If the two teams cannot complete two games on Saturday, a doubleheader is an option for Sunday.

TICKETS

Tickets for Friday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games.

LIVE VIDEO & AUDIO

Live video for all games of the series is available on ACC Network Extra. Live audio for Tiger baseball on Saturday and Sunday is available online at ClemsonTigers.com. If Clemson women’s basketball is playing in the ACC Tournament this weekend, Clemson Tigers Network affiliates will broadcast the women’s basketball game during a particular baseball game. Otherwise, Clemson Tigers Network affiliates covering Tiger baseball this weekend will broadcast the baseball games throughout.

PARKING

Dry weather conditions this week have improved the status of many grass parking areas in the athletic district, but forecasted rain this weekend could once again cause many grass areas to be unusable. Fans are encouraged to use caution if attempting to park in a grass lot.

For additional information on events and updates throughout the weekend, visit ClemsonTigers.com.