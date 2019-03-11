Palmetto State job fair will be hosted tomorrow for the 6th year with more than 100 employers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ECPI University will be holding the 6th annual Palmetto State Job Fair on Tuesday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Center.

Attendees are encouraged to have resumes ready and be dressed to interview.

The job fair is devoted to professional job seekers and will be free and open to the public. More than 100 employers will be on hand to meet with job seekers, including:

* AgFirst Farm Credit Bank

* Allied Universal Security Services

* Hightower Communications

* Lexington Medical Center

* The Benefit Company, Inc. / Benefitfirst

* South Carolina Department of Social Services

* University of South Carolina Police Department

* Georgia-Pacific

* Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

* SC Department of Health and Human Services

* South Carolina Federal Credit Union

* BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

* Department of Mental Health Public Safety

* CPI Security

* Autozone

* Wellpath

* Diesel Laptops

* Lexington Police Department

* Richland County School District One

* AppleOne

* Dominion Energy

* Horry County Government

* AMCOL Systems, Inc.

* City of Columbia Police Department

* Greenville Police Department

* Prisma Health

* Receivable Solutions Inc.

* AllSouth Federal Credit Union

* City of Orangeburg

* Chesco Services/DDSN

* EdVenture

* RetireEASE Senior Services

* Samsung Electronic Home Appliance