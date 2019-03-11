Three teens arrested after morning chase in car deputies say was stolen

Rochelle Dean,

Florence Co. deputy fired and arrested. FILE

Richland Co.,SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect accused of failing to stop for police while in possession of a stolen car and an additional charge of possession of marijuana and a schedule V narcotic.

(photo: RCSD) Izaiah Marshall

According to authorities, 19 year old Izaiah Marshall was driving the stolen vehicle when deputies attempted to pull him over leading officials on a pursuit along Broad River Road Monday morning.

Authorities say, 19 year old Erquavius Jones was also inside the car at the time of the chase and has been charged with possession of marijuana and a schedule V narcotic. Deputies say a 16 year old whose name is being withheld because of his age, was inside the car as well. While being charged as a minor, deputies say he also faces a possession of marijuana charge and possession of a schedule V narcotic.

(photo: RCSD)
Erquavious Jones

 

 

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Update: RCSD says 15 year old being held in connec...
RCSD investigating incident at A.C. Flora HS that ...
Attempted murder suspect in home invasion extradit...
Richland Co. authorities search for suspect accuse...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android