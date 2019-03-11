Three teens arrested after morning chase in car deputies say was stolen

Richland Co.,SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect accused of failing to stop for police while in possession of a stolen car and an additional charge of possession of marijuana and a schedule V narcotic.

According to authorities, 19 year old Izaiah Marshall was driving the stolen vehicle when deputies attempted to pull him over leading officials on a pursuit along Broad River Road Monday morning.

Authorities say, 19 year old Erquavius Jones was also inside the car at the time of the chase and has been charged with possession of marijuana and a schedule V narcotic. Deputies say a 16 year old whose name is being withheld because of his age, was inside the car as well. While being charged as a minor, deputies say he also faces a possession of marijuana charge and possession of a schedule V narcotic.