Here’s something you don’t see everyday. This guy was snorkeling and taking pictures of a large school of sardines. Then things went terribly wrong. Rainer Schimpf, 51, fortunately lived to tell the story. The whale quickly realized that Rainer was much larger than any sardine and spit him out. He said in a Today interview, “I held my breath. I mean there was no other thing I could do. I mean, you can’t fight a 15-ton animal.”