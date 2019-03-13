CPD investigates hit and run that left a pedestrian hospitalized

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia police Department is investigating a hit and run they say left a pedestrian injured. According to officials, on Monday March 11th around 8:30 at night someone driving an red SUV reached a “steady”red light at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Cushman Drive, but according to police ran through it striking the person crossing the street.

Columbia investigators say the pedestrian was heading eastbound when the SUV struck them leaving the victim with multiple injuries, including head and internal trauma as well as broken bones. The traffic safety unit says whoever was behind the wheel of the car never stopped to render aid to the 25 year old victim who is still getting medical attention for injuries.

The vehicle police looking for can be seen in the surveillance image at the top of the screen, but since the car was moving police have also released an image of what they believe the sport utility vehicle looks like. Police say the car could be a red newer model Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information that can help identify the person who may have been driving this SUV, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.