Out of the ACC Tourney, Clemson waits for Selection Sunday fate

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Clemson knew the importance of what a victory against fellow bubble team NC State would do to help them get into the NCAA Tournament. They also know where they sit now, March Madness hopes in jeopardy.

The Tigers fell to 1-5 against ACC opponents this season in games decided by two points or less, dropping to the Wolfpack 59-58 in their second round game of the ACC Tournament.

After the outcome, Shelton Mitchell, Marcquise Reed, and David Skara broke down what they will do now as they wait for Selection Sunday, and hope their 19-13 record, 9-9 mark in conference, and their No. 36 NET ranking is enough to get in the field of 68.