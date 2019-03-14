Alex Trebek sends fans heartfelt thank you first day back as Jeopardy host

Hollywood, CA (ABC) — It was just a week ago the host of the hit game show Jeopardy Alex Trebeck announced his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis. The longtime host who recently resigned his contract through 2022 said he has not plans on leaving.

In fact, yesterday Wednesday, March 13th was his first day back to production. Thursday March 14th, on the first show to air since his diagnosis, Trebek had a heartfelt message for his fans before starting the show.