Charleston jogger reportedly beaten for smiling, waving at bicyclist

Charleston, SC (AP) —Police in Charleston say a jogger was badly beaten after simply waving and smiling at a passing bicyclist.

The Charleston Post and Courier says Monday night a woman jogging along the West Ashley Greenway smiled and waved at the man who then screamed “what are you looking at”?

Investigators say he then tackled the victim from behind and began punching her leaving cuts on her neck, chest, and ear. That suspect has been described only as a black male in his 20’s with dreadlocks.