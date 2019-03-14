St. Patrick’s Day Pet Adoption Special Friday and Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For those looking to adopt a furry friend, you may want to take advantage of the St. Patrick’s Day Pet Adoption special at Columbia Animal Services.

Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, you can adopt a pet for 17 dollars, according to officials.

The adoption fee covers spaying and neutering, a microchip, feline leukemia or heartworm test, initial vaccines, and deworming.

WHAT: The Columbia Animal Services will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day pet adoption special for $17 on March 15 – 16. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming.

WHERE: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC

WHEN: Friday, March 15 – Saturday, March 16, 2019

Cost: $17 per pet