Hammond’s Woods, UNC move on to ACC semifinals to face Duke

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Seventh Woods has never played at Colonial Life Arena before. But the Columbia native could be on his way to his hometown next week.

North Carolina defeated Louisville 83-70 in the ACC Quarterfinals as the Hammond alum scored two points and had a rebound and an assist to help UNC head to the semifinals Friday, where they’ll look to beat arch-rival Duke for the third-straight game this year.

With Columbia hosting March Madness this year, the winner of this Tar Heels-Blue Devils game could earn a path that runs through the Carolinas in the first two rounds.