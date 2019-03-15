Hundreds of grams of drugs, dozen firearms found during “Operation Ice Storm” on I-95

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office held their second annual “Operation Ice Storm” where local, state and federal agencies teamed up to curb illegal activity on I-95 from Monday, March 11 to Thursday, March 14.

During the operation, officers will patrol the interstate and stop drivers from everyday traffic violations such as improper lane changes, speeding, following too close behind another vehicle and distracted driving to encourage safety and try to correct potentially dangerous driving behaviors.

Officers were also on the lookout for unusual behaviors and others signs indicating drivers may have been involved in serious criminal

acts.

On Wednesday, an officer from Clarendon County was dragged a few feet by a vehicle when the drive refused to get out. The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and back on the road assisting officers the next day.

The driver was identified as Steven Davis, 31, of Savannah, Georgia. Davis led the officers on a brief chase from the NB rest area of 139 mile marker to Vega Lane of HWY S.C. 53 after taking exit 41.

Davis was searched and placed under arrest. He was also transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital after stating he was injured. Davis was released from the hospital and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Davis is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The next day officers located a bag — suspected to have been discarded along the interstate by Davis during the chase — containing two vacuum-sealed packages of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and possibly other drugs.

“Operation Ice Storm was a success,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “and yielded the results law enforcement wanted to see. Interstate 95, sometimes called the “drug corridor,” is a major roadway through Sumter County and as such leads to drugs and other illegal items being trafficked through and into the community.”

Arrests: 9

Items seized

Cocaine: 110 grams

Marijuana: 1,404 grams

Methamphetamine: 500 grams

Firearms: 10

Searches

Law Enforcement K9-involved searches: 18

Vehicle searches: 84

Traffic Violations

Open container: 4

Unlawful lane change: 29

Driving left of Center: 55

Following too close: 61

Speeding: 71

Other violations: 52