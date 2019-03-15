Free rides available for St. Patrick’s Day revelers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The luck of the Irish will be smiling on Five Points Saturday March 16th, 2019 as they gear up for their 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day festival. The eyes of the law may not be smiling on you if you choose to drink and drive.

According to http://smartwise.com South Carolina has the second highest rate of impaired driving deaths in the nation. With green themed parties, pubs opening their doors, and parades expected to roll through the entertainment district and throughout South Carolina, it may be a good idea to have a designated driver to get you home from those celebrations.

The Five Points Association says Checker Yellow Cab is offering to pay for the first ten dollars of a cab ride home from the festival. The pick up locations are Wells Fargo, Jake’s, and Chick Fil A in Five Points.

SafeWise is working along with the car riding service Lyft is hoping to help do their part by offering free rides to five states with the highest rate on drunk driving deaths, including South Carolina. SafeWise and Lyft are offering a $10 dollar credit to South Carolina residents to help them ride safe and with someone who is sober.

You can apply for the $10 dollar credit by clicking on the following link: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safewise-for-safe-rides-home/

Below is a map of the states that will be eligible for the $10 credit through SafeWise and Lfyt