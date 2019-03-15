Notre Dame blows out Clemson, 9-2

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tommy Sheehan pitched a complete game to lead Notre Dame to a 9-2 victory over No. 12 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 7-9 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, dropped to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

Sheehan (3-1) earned the win by allowing seven hits, one run and three walks with four strikeouts. Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded six hits, four runs (one earned) and two walks with eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Notre Dame took advantage of two costly errors and a passed ball to score three unearned runs in the second inning. Bo Majkowski hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to put the Tigers on the scoreboard, then the Fighting Irish manufactured single runs in the sixth and eighth innings, then they scored four runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by Eric Gilgenbach’s three-run homer.

Logan Davidson and Majkowski had two hits apiece to lead the Tigers, while Kyle Wilkie, who went 0-for-2 with two walks, saw his 10-game hitting streak end.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. The first 1,000 fans receive a free mini bat.