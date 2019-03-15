Richland deputies search for brothers accused in connection to shots fired call

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help them locate a pair of brothers accused in a recent shots fired call. Authorities say the incident happened March 10th, around 11 PM when deputies were called to the 100 block of Manorwood Court for reports of multple shots fired.

Deputies say they used vehicle descriptions given by dispatch, and were able to initiate a traffic stop on a light colored, Dodge Durango deputies say had a fresh bullet hole. Officials say the driver of the vehicle intially identified himself as Kamron Gibson-Brown and was visibly upset. During the traffic stop, the brother of the driver arrived on the scene and told officials he had been shot in his lower body and was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.