SC Department of Ed announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Education has released the full list of finalists who could walk away with the honor of being this year’s Teacher of the Year. The annual event which had grown in size and popularity holds the “Academy Awards” gala each year.

The event celebrates teachers here in the state that go above and beyond to make a difference in and outside of the classroom. The Department of Education calls this event the largest celebration of public education in South Carolina to acknowledge the importance of the teaching profession.

The Department of Education announced the following people in the running for the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Tamara Cox – Wren High School in Anderson School District One

Stephanie Haecherl – Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School in the Charleston County School District

Chanda Jefferson – Fairfield Central High School in theFairfield County School District

Shelley Smith – Travelers Rest High School in Greenville County Schools

Sue Weems – Blythewood High School in Richland School District Two

If you would like to attend the SC Teacher of the Year Gala, will be held on May 8, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia, S.C.