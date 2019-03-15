Shelter expands program for pregnant and parenting teens

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter, a organization that provide a place to lives, resources, and stability for Columbia youth is expanding a program they have in place to help teenagers who are pregnant or already parents struggling with homelessness.

Officials say this new expansion will help them assist young adults between the ages of 12-21 with their infants while they are the victim of neglect, abuse and homelessness. During the program, the participants will get a full scope of assistance including medical healthcare, mental healthcare, lessons on independent living, education and career readiness services and more.

On March 16th, 2019 Palmetto Place will celebrate their expansion with the BuyBuy Baby Shower to introduce the public to the new program and welcome incoming residents.

Last year alone, Palmetto Place housed nearly 200 children and young adults. Out of those assisted, 31 of them were able to get jobs, 16 were placed in permanent housing, 10 were able to continue their education while 100 percent received medical treatment.