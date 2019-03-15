Zion’s perfect night leads Duke to ACC semis

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson made his return to the court Thursday night after suffering a sprained knee in the first minute of Duke’s Tobacco Road rivalry with North Carolina February 20. Despite missing five full games, the Spartanburg Day alum had a game-high 29 points, making all 13 of his shots, in an 84-72 win over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The victory sets Zion up for another chance to take part in one of the most famous rivalries in sports, as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will play in the semifinals Friday night at approximately 9 p.m. at Spectrum Center. It will be the 23rd meeting between the historic pair of programs in the ACC Tourney and the third time in a row they’ve faced off in the semis. Duke leads this part of their series 13-9.