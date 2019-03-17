Clark Pitches Tigers Past Notre Dame 5-1

CLEMSON, S.C. – Mat Clark set career highs for innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (7) in No. 12 Clemson’s 5-1 victory over Notre Dame to even the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers upped their record to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish dropped to 7-10 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

Clark (4-0) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and no walks. He retired all 12 batters he faced in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Holt Jones pitched the final 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Notre Dame starter Cameron Brown (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered nine hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers scored four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Davis Sharpe’s run-scoring single and Bryce Teodosio’s run-scoring double. Clemson added a run in the fourth inning on Logan Davidson’s two-out double. The Fighting Irish finally dented the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Jack Zyska’s sacrifice fly.