Clemson earns bid to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2002

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since 2002, the Clemson women’s basketball team will be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were selected as the nine-seed in the Portland regional and will face No. 8 South Dakota at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 22 in Starkville, Miss. The game will air on ESPN2.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting to the Mississippi State website . All-session tickets are available for purchase now, while individual session tickets will go on sale on Friday morning, if tickets remain.

Clemson’s NCAA Tournament bid caps a historic season under first-year head coach Amanda Butler. The Tigers enter the Tournament with a 19-12 record, their most victories since the 2000-01 season (21 wins).

Clemson will be making its 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday and fifth appearance as a nine-seed. The Tigers are are 14-15 overall in 29 Tournament games and hold a 2-2 record when entering the tournament in the nine-spot.

The Tigers will square-off with South Dakota for the first time in program history. The Coyotes enter the NCAA Tournament at 28-5 overall with a 14-2 mark in Summit League play.