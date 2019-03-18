February Comes in as 5th Warmest on Record

The numbers are in and February was a lot warmer than average. According to NOAA it’s the 5th warmest since records began back in 1880. The only warmer Februaries were 2016, 2017, 2015, and 1998. NOAA is just one of the organizations that tracks temperatures. NASA has this February as the as the 3rd warmest and the Japan Meteorological Agency ranked it as the 4th warmest. Why the differences? Each organization handles the data in sparse areas slightly differently. In the end, the differences are very small and the bottom line is that the planet is warming. And the rate of warming is increasing.