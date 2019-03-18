Federal Government pushes to continue prep work for offshore drilling

(AP) – The federal government says preparatory work for offshore drilling should not be placed on hold while a challenging lawsuit moves through the courts.

Attorneys for the Trump Administration say the judge should deny the injunction that is currently preventing the government from conducting seismic air blasting tests.

The lawsuit, filed last year, states the work issuance of permits by the National Marine Fisheries service to conduct preparatory tests violates multiple Marine Life Protection Acts.