Clemson advances to NIT second round with 75-69 win over Wright State

CLEMSON, S.C. — Four Tigers netted double-figures in a game for the 10th time this season, led by Marcquise Reed’s game-high 24 points, en route to a 75-69 victory over Wright State in the first round of the NIT.

Elijah Thomas, who eclipsed 1,000 points in his career, posted 17, including 12 in the second half. David Skara narrowly missed a double-double and posted 16 points and nine rebounds – including finishing 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. Clyde Trapp reached double-figures for the seventh time this season with 12 points.

After racing out to a 16-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game, the contest settled in and both teams were knotted at 33-33 after the opening stanza.

The Tigers (20-13) shot 52.2 percent from the field in the second half, including 57.1 percent from beyond the arc. Clemson hit 12-of-16 free throws to help seal the victory.

Clemson found themselves down by six, 47-41 with 13:55 to go, and engineered a 14-3 run to take a 55-50 advantage over the Raiders (21-14).

Late in the contest the Tigers were down 62-60 and put on another run, this time 8-2, to put themselves back in front and they were able to fend off the Raiders to advance to the second round of the NIT.