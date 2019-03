Firefighters gear up for ‘Fill the Boot’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is time, once again, to help the Columbia Fire Department kick Muscular Dystrophy diseases to the curb.

The department’s annual Fill The Boot campaign kicks off Wednesday, with all of the proceeds going to the MDA.

Firefighters will be at intersections throughout the City of Columbia collecting donations.

The fundraiser runs through Friday.

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More