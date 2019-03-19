No. 20 Clemson blasts College of Charleston, 13-1

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 20 Clemson scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1 victory over College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game midweek series, improved to 15-5, while the Cougars fell to 13-7.

In the first inning, Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, then the Tigers manufactured three more runs. In the third inning, Jordan Greene belted a three-run homer, his third of the season, then Kyle Wilkie hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to up Clemson’s lead to 9-0. The Cougars got on the scoreboard on a two-out error in the sixth inning. The Tigers added four runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by pinch-hitter Matt Cooper’s two-run double.

In his first appearance since March 1 due to injury, Brooks Crawford (1-1) earned the win in a scheduled short start. He allowed four hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout in 4.1 innings pitched. Cougar starter Steven Cook (3-2) suffered the loss after recording only one out in the first inning.

The midweek series concludes Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics