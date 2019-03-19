Residents in SC may be missing out on large portion of their tax refunds, according to SC Congressman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Congressman Jim Clyburn, many South Carolinians are missing out on a large portion of their tax refunds.

This afternoon, Congressman Clyburn was joined by other Democratic lawmakers and The Working Hero Political Action Committee to discuss the earned income tax credit.

Clyburn says approximately 119 thousand in our state are missing out on millions on federal refunds.