Texas chemical fire still going after two days

DEER PARK T.X. (WOLO) – A fire at a plant in Texas has been burning well over two days.

Officials say the fire at the International Terminal Company, started Sunday morning with two tanks, spreading to six by Monday.

Fire officials say the fire will continue until the fuel is either gone or no longer inside of the tank.

Meanwhile, residents are on stand by in the event they would need to evacuate due to smoke inhalation or fumes, Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo says that officials will be continuously checking the air quality.

The company says the risk of explosion at its facility is “minimal” and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.