Clemson outlasts College of Charleston in 4-1 win Wednesday night in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Six Tiger pitchers combined to allow just one run on seven hits in No. 20 Clemson’s 4-1 victory over College of Charleston at Segra Park on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who swept the two-game midweek series 2-0, improved to 16-5, while the Cougars fell to 13-8. It was Clemson’s first-ever game at Segra Park.

Jackson Lindley, Travis Marr, Sam Weatherly, Owen Griffith, Holt Jones and Carson Spiers combined on the strong pitching performance for the Tigers. Marr (1-0) earned the win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball, while Spiers recorded his sixth save of the year by pitching the ninth inning. Cougar starter Zach Williams (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Bryce Teodosio lined a two-out single in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Kyle Wilkie hit an RBI groundout in the top of the third inning before the Cougars manufactured a run in the bottom of the third inning. Bo Majkowski ripped a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson’s lead and Logan Davidson lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.

The Tigers play a three-game series at Boston College beginning Friday at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.