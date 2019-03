Clemson’s second round NIT game scheduled for Sunday

Clemson’s second round game of the NIT against either Furman or Wichita State will be played on Sunday, March 24 at a time that is TBD. The game will be Clemson’s to host from Littlejohn Coliseum.It will be aired on ESPN.

Four Tigers netted double-figures in a game for the 10th time this season, led by Marcquise Reed’s game-high 24 points, en route to a 75-69 victory over Wright State in the first round of the NIT Tuesday night.