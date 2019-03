Free health and wellness fair coming to Orangeburg

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) The High School for Health Professions is putting on a health and wellness fair at 130 Howard Hill Drive in Orangeburg.

It’s happening Tuesday, March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

The event will provide free health screenings and information.

For more information, call 803-535-1693 or email Mrs. Vernell Capers at vernell.capers@ocsd5.net.