Governor calls SC a top sporting event hot spot

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Columbia visitors bureau says the NCAA tournament is expected to bring more than 25 thousand people to the Midlands.

ABC Columbia news had a chance to catch up with Governor Henry McMaster today (3/20) who says the NCAA tournament coming to South Carolina for the first time in more than 45 years is further evidence that South Carolina is near the top when it comes to sporting events.