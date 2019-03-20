Hurricanes Names Michael and Florence Retired

The Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization has decided to retire the names of Florence and Michael. The hurricane and tropical storm names repeat every 6 years. But when a storm is particularly destructive or deadly, they decide to retire the name. You may recall that Hurricane Florence slammed into Wrightsville Beach, NC and slowly dropped catastrophically flooding rain over the Carolinas. Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida with sustained winds of 155 mph – making it the fourth-strongest hurricane to hit the US.