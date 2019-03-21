Dalzell’s Ja Morant begins NCAA Tournament with Murray State Thursday

The Murray State Racers (27-4) make their 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament Thursday (March 21) when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (25-8) in a first round game at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Racers won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season at 16-2 and the OVC Tournament, becoming the first team in the OVC in 20 seasons to make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

After a fabulous regular season of 763 points and 311 assists, Ja Morant is still on track to become the first player in NCAA D-I to average 20 points and 10 assists per game since the assist became an official stat in the 1985-86 season.