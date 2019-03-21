South Carolina lawmakers considering heartbeat abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Members of a House subcommittee heard testimony Thursday about a proposal that would require medical professionals to test for a detectable heartbeat before an abortion is performed. The bill provides for exceptions, allowing abortions after a heartbeat is detected if the woman’s life is at risk or could cause serious health problems.

Opponents said passing the legislation would be an expensive, predictable legal failure and another example of how women’s rights are stepped on by lawmakers.

Republican Rep. John McCravy of Greenwood said he thinks House lawmakers have the votes to pass the legislation.

Lawmakers plan to schedule another hearing.