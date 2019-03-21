Staley setting tone as Gamecocks move past SEC, on to NCAA Tourney

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The Gamecocks will have been away from the court for two weeks when they tip off against Belmont Friday in their NCAA Tournament opener. The long layoff is result of a one-and-done showing at the SEC Tournament earlier this month in Greenville.

After the four-time defending Southeastern champs lost in the quarterfinals to Arkansas, their second defeat in a row, their third in their last five outings, Dawn Staley set the standard at practice/ According to her players, coach pushed Carolina mentally, physically, and emotionally to be better. Now they look to show what they can do in game action when facing fourth-seeded USC faces 11th-seeded Belmont at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Halton Arena.