Zion, Duke arrive in Columbia as favorites to win NCAA Tournament

Champions of the ACC for the 21st time, Duke holds the overall No. 1-seed and opens play in the program’s 43rd NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Columbia, S.C.

Duke will play in its 43rd NCAA Tournament, which are the fifth-most appearances in NCAA history…With five national titles and 111 wins in tournament play, Duke is among the most successful programs in the history of the NCAA Tournament.