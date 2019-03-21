Zion, Shuler return to South Carolina for NCAA Tournament

COLONIAL LIFE ARENA, COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Duke freshman forward, Zion Williamson, returned to his native state Tuesday night. Zion spoke with the media prior to Duke’s match up against North Dakota State University. The Spartanburg Day School graduate recalled that the last time he played a game of basketball in the state of South Carolina was at the Sumter County Civic Center his senior year during the SCISA 2A Boys tournament.

Devontae Shuler hails from Irmo, but the sophomore guard decided to play college hoops with the Ole’ Miss Rebels. That choice brought him back to the CLA, for the First Round of the Tournament where they will be facing the Oklahoma Sooners Friday evening in the big dance. This homecoming is a shot at redemption from a disappointing outing for him when they lost to South Carolina earlier this season at Colonial Life Arena.